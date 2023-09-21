FOOTBALL | AIFF & AFC secretaries meet TFA and CFA stakeholders to discuss ways to develop the sport

September 21, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Asian Football Confederation secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John and All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary Shaji Prabhakaran recently met a few stakeholders of Tamil Nadu and Chennai football to discuss the way forward for the sport in the State.

Due to the legal tussle between Tamil Nadu Football Association (TFA) and Chennai Football Association (CFA) there has been a deadlock in the conduct of the sport in the city. CFA leagues including the popular senior division league have not been held for the last six years.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Thursday, Shaji said: “We discussed with lots of people on how to resolve several issues. The meeting was good. We shared on the way forward for football in the State.” Regarding ways to resolve the legal battle between TFA and CFA, Shaji said: “We have to wait till the Court delivers its verdict.”

However, V. Valavan Singiah, secretary of Arignar Anna FC, a third division club of CFA, and CFA’s former vice-president, said the meeting was held without consulting some major stakeholders in the State.

Explaining his stand, Valavan said: “It’s surprising that a stakeholders’ meeting happened without informing all stakeholders in Tamil Nadu. TFA as per a court order is prohibited from holding any position and has failed to organise the league for six years, both TFA and CFA are in court facing issues.”

Valavan further said it was unfortunate that the AFC secretary was being misled.

“To see the AFC secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John being misled and made to meet the wrong people is definitely disheartening and we did not expect this from AIFF. The communication on AIFF official handles calling it a stakeholder meeting is also very misleading and they should have taken a broader consensus on how to go ahead with the proceedings and also thought about whom to invite and the real stakeholders of TN football who’ve achieved, invested and have a proven track record.”