Five skippers named for ATK-MB

Antonio Habas, coach of reigning champion ATK Mohun Bagan, announced that five players, in rotation, will be given the captain’s armband during the upcoming Indian Super League season.
Out of the five, four figured in the team which triumphed last season — Fijian striker Roy Krishna, Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia, Pritam Kotal and Arindam Bhattacharya.
The seasoned Sandesh Jhingan is the other player in the list of captains.
Habas insisted that he chose five skippers as he did not want any player to be recognised as a star in what is a team game.
The Spanish coach has rewarded experience and performance while choosing who would wear the armbands from the 27 members in the squad.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath