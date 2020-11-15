Five skippers named for ATK-MB

Antonio Habas, coach of reigning champion ATK Mohun Bagan, announced that five players, in rotation, will be given the captain’s armband during the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Out of the five, four figured in the team which triumphed last season — Fijian striker Roy Krishna, Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia, Pritam Kotal and Arindam Bhattacharya.

The seasoned Sandesh Jhingan is the other player in the list of captains.

Habas insisted that he chose five skippers as he did not want any player to be recognised as a star in what is a team game.

The Spanish coach has rewarded experience and performance while choosing who would wear the armbands from the 27 members in the squad.