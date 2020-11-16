Five ISL clubs fail to secure licence from AIFF

Odisha, NorthEast United, Blasters, HFC and Sporting Club East Bengal will need to appeal or seek exemption

Five Indian Super League clubs have failed to meet the AFC and national licensing criteria and will now have to either appeal against the decision or seek exemption from the AIFF in order to take part in the cash-rich event starting on Friday.

Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC and new entrants Sporting Club East Bengal are the five clubs which were not handed licenses by the AIFF to be able to take part in AFC and national competitions this season.

Successful clubs

FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC have successfully secured the AFC and National licences for the 2020-21 season.

These five clubs which failed to secure licenses can either appeal to the Club Licensing Appeals Body of AIFF against the decision of the Club Licensing Committee (First Instance Body) within a stipulated time or can apply for an exemption to the Club Licensing Committee.

“These five clubs will have to appeal against the decision or will have to seek exemption from sanctions if they want to take part in the ISL,” Sunando Dhar, the AIFF CEO of Leagues, Sunando Dhar told PTI.

Any club which failed to secure AFC License will not be able to take part in continental tournaments likes AFC Champions League and AFC Cup even if they qualify from the ISL.