Five France vs Spain classics: From Platini to Zidane and Spain’s golden generation

Published - July 08, 2024 07:44 am IST - Munich

As France have stumbled their way through to the last four, Spain’s flowing football has made them the team to beat in Germany.

AFP

This combination of pictures created on July 7, 2024 shows France’s head coach Didier Deschamps (left) and Spain’s head coach Luis de la Fuente. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain and France face off for a place in the Euro 2024 final on July 9 after taking contrasting routes to the semifinal clash in Munich.

However, they will have to overturn a poor record against the French in major tournament competition to do so.

AFP Sport looks at five classic clashes between the two nations:

Platini’s Euro 84

The first meeting between two of European football’s powerhouses at a major tournament did not take place until the final of Euro 1984.

Spanish goalkeeper Luis Arconada dives in vain to try to stop the ball as it rolls behind the goal line following the free kick from France captain Michel Platini during the final of the Euro 1984 soccer championship in Paris on June 27, 1984. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hosts France emerged victorious led by the imperious Michel Platini — whose nine goals in a single tournament remains a Euros record.

Platini opened the scoring at the Parc des Princes in a moment that dogged Spanish goalkeeper Luis Arconada for the rest of his career.

Arconada let the French legend’s low free-kick slip through his grasp before Bruno Bellone chipped the Spanish goalie in stoppage time to seal France’s first major tournament victory.

Djorkaeff stunner at Euro 2000

France also defeated Spain 2-1 en route to their second Euros win in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The quarter-final clash in Bruges was a classic featuring a free-kick from another iconic French number 10.

Youri DJorkaeff (right) celebrates a goal during the Euro 2000 quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Zinedine Zidane’s sumptuous set-piece put Les Bleus in front before Gaizka Mendieta’s penalty levelled.

Youri Djorkaeff smashed home the winner for a French side that was captained by current boss Didier Deschamps.

Zidane’s last chance

France’s dominance of the fixture in major tournament matches continued on German soil at the 2006 World Cup.

Spain had appeared the team to beat in the group stage and went in front in the last-16 clash in Hannover through David Villa’s penalty.

France’s Zinedane Zidane | Photo Credit: AP

But France hit back on their road to the final.

Franck Ribery levelled with his first international goal before Patrick Vieira and Zidane — in the tournament that was his swansong — fired France into the quarterfinals.

Spain’s three-peat

Spain finally managed their first competitive win over Les Bleus in the quarterfinals of Euro 2012.

Spanish players celebrate after winning the Euro 2012 football championships final in Kiev. | Photo Credit: AFP

On his 100th international appearance, Xabi Alonso scored both goals in Donetsk with an early diving header and late penalty to seal France’s fate.

Spain would go on to win a third consecutive major tournament after Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup.

Mbappe wins the Nations League

The most recent meeting between the sides saw France win the Nations League final 2-1 in Milan in controversial fashion three years ago.

France’s forwards Kylian Mbappe and forward Karim Benzema | Photo Credit: AFP

Two goals in barely two minutes sparked the final into life as Mikel Oyarzabal fired Spain in front before Karim Benzema’s stunning strike levelled matters.

Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe then scored the winner as a subtle stepover outfoxed Unai Simon.

Spain were furious the goal was allowed to stand as Mbappe had clearly been standing in an offside position, but the VAR official did not intervene as he deemed Eric Garcia’s attempted clearance as a deliberate play on the ball.

