ISL | First win for East Bengal

SC East Bengal recorded its first Indian Super League win when it downed Odisha FC 3-1 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday. Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma scored in the first half before substitute Bright Enobakhare got the third late in the second period. Diego Mauricio got the consolation goal for Odisha FC in injury time.

After the shaky starts it made in previous outings, East Bengal found early success here when Pilkington found the net in the 12th minute.

The Kolkata side doubled the lead through Congolese Maghoma in the 39th minute.

In the day’s other match ATK Mohun Bagan eased past NorthEast United FC 2-0 and back to the top.

The results: SC East Bengal 3 (Pilkington 12, Maghoma 39, Enobakhare 88) bt Odisha FC 1 (Mauricio 90+3).

ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (Roy Krishna 51, Benjamin Lambot 58-og) bt NEUFC 0.

Monday’s match: Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad, 7.30 p.m.

