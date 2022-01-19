‘First target is to reach last eight’

Way to go: Dennerby is keen on winning the opener against Iran.

Mumbai

19 January 2022 03:20 IST

India head coach Thomas Dennerby on Tuesday said the hosts would aim to break down a strong Iranian defence with an attacking game to eke out a win in its women’s AFC Asian Cup opener here on Thursday.

The match against Iran would be crucial for India in its bid to qualify for the quarterfinals. Iran is the lowest ranked team in Group A which also has China and Chinese Taipei. It is ranked World No. 70 as against India’s 55.

“Our first target is to get to quarterfinals, we think we have a realistic chance to do that. Iran is going to be a real tough game,” Dennerby said in a virtual media interaction.

A win against Iran will give India a big chance to make it to the knockout stages.