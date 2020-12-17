Football

Firmino heads Liverpool to the top

That winning feeling! Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino can’t hide his emotions after snatching victory against Tottenham.  

Roberto Firmino scored a 90th-minute header as Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 to climb to the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool’s relentlessness was rewarded when the Brazil striker powered home a header from Andy Robertson’s corner with the clock ticking toward stoppage time on Wednesday. Earlier Mohamed Salah’s 26th-minute goal was cancelled out by Son Heung-min’s effort.

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba scored one goal and set up another to spark a 2-1 comeback victory over Real Sociedad, depriving the Basque Country side of the Spanish league lead.

Important results:

Premier League: Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 52) drew with Southampton 1 (Walcott 18); Fulham 0 drew with Brighton 0; Leeds 5 (Bamford 35, Rodrigo 61, Dallas 77, Alioski 85, Harrison 88) bt Newcastle 2 (Hendrick 26, Clark 65); Leicester 0 lost to Everton 2 (Richarlison 21, Holgate 72); Liverpool 2 (Salah 26, Firmino 90) bt Tottenham 1 (Son 33); West Ham 1 (Haller 55) drew with Crystal Palace 1 (Benteke 35).

LaLiga: Barcelona 2 (Alba 32, De Jong 44) bt Real Sociedad 1 (Willian Jose 28).

Serie A: Juventus 1 (Chiesa 29) drew with Atalanta 1 (Freuler 57); Inter Milan 1 (Lukaku 73-pen) bt Napoli 0; Genoa 2 (Destro 47, 60) drew with AC Milan 2 (Calabria 52, Kalulu Kyatengwa 83).

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 2 (Lewandowski 45+1, 50) bt Wolfsburg 1 (Philipp 5); Hoffenheim 0 lost to RB Leipzig 1 (Poulsen 60); Cologne 0 lost to Bayer Leverkusen 4 (Weiser 8, Diaby 10, Schick 54, Wirtz 59).

