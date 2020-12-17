Firmino heads Liverpool to the top

Roberto Firmino scored a 90th-minute header as Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 to climb to the top of the Premier League.
Liverpool’s relentlessness was rewarded when the Brazil striker powered home a header from Andy Robertson’s corner with the clock ticking toward stoppage time on Wednesday. Earlier Mohamed Salah’s 26th-minute goal was cancelled out by Son Heung-min’s effort.
Barcelona defender Jordi Alba scored one goal and set up another to spark a 2-1 comeback victory over Real Sociedad, depriving the Basque Country side of the Spanish league lead.
Important results:
Premier League: Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 52) drew with Southampton 1 (Walcott 18); Fulham 0 drew with Brighton 0; Leeds 5 (Bamford 35, Rodrigo 61, Dallas 77, Alioski 85, Harrison 88) bt Newcastle 2 (Hendrick 26, Clark 65); Leicester 0 lost to Everton 2 (Richarlison 21, Holgate 72); Liverpool 2 (Salah 26, Firmino 90) bt Tottenham 1 (Son 33); West Ham 1 (Haller 55) drew with Crystal Palace 1 (Benteke 35).
LaLiga: Barcelona 2 (Alba 32, De Jong 44) bt Real Sociedad 1 (Willian Jose 28).
Serie A: Juventus 1 (Chiesa 29) drew with Atalanta 1 (Freuler 57); Inter Milan 1 (Lukaku 73-pen) bt Napoli 0; Genoa 2 (Destro 47, 60) drew with AC Milan 2 (Calabria 52, Kalulu Kyatengwa 83).
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 2 (Lewandowski 45+1, 50) bt Wolfsburg 1 (Philipp 5); Hoffenheim 0 lost to RB Leipzig 1 (Poulsen 60); Cologne 0 lost to Bayer Leverkusen 4 (Weiser 8, Diaby 10, Schick 54, Wirtz 59).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath