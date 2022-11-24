FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland vs. Cameroon | Xhaka assists Embolo to score

November 24, 2022 04:01 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - AL WAKRAH, Qatar

Embolo, who was born in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde, lived in France and later relocated to Switzerland, is playing in his second World Cup

Reuters

Breel Embolo of Switzerland celebrates scoring their first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, 2022, in Al Wakrah, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Switzerland and Cameroon were deadlocked at 0-0 by halftime in their World Cup Group G match on Thursday with the Africans having carved out the clearest opportunities at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Martin Hongla all had chances as Cameroon hit their opponents on the break but the first shot went over the bar and Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer was equal to the other two. 

Follow Cameroon vs. Switzerland live here

Teams

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri.

Cameroon: Andre Onana, Nicolas Nkoulou, Andre-Frank Zambo- Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Samuel Oum Gouet, Martin Hongla, Collins Fai, Bryan Mbeumo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo.

