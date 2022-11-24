  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Cameroon on top at halftime in Swiss stalemate

Embolo, who was born in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde, lived in France and later relocated to Switzerland, is playing in his second World Cup

November 24, 2022 04:01 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - AL WAKRAH, Qatar

Cameroon’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting fights for the ball with Switzerland’s midfielder Remo Freuler during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Switzerland and Cameroon at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 24, 2022.

Cameroon’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting fights for the ball with Switzerland’s midfielder Remo Freuler during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Switzerland and Cameroon at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Switzerland and Cameroon were deadlocked at 0-0 by halftime in their World Cup Group G match on Thursday with the Africans having carved out the clearest opportunities at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Martin Hongla all had chances as Cameroon hit their opponents on the break but the first shot went over the bar and Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer was equal to the other two. 

Teams

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri.

Cameroon: Andre Onana, Nicolas Nkoulou, Andre-Frank Zambo- Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Samuel Oum Gouet, Martin Hongla, Collins Fai, Bryan Mbeumo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo.

