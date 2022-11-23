FIFA World Cup 2022 | Brozovic, Kovacic start for Croatia vs Morocco

November 23, 2022 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - AL KHOR, Qatar

Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd starts despite making only one league appearance this season for his club West Ham United

Reuters

Morocco’s fans wait for the start of the World Cup Group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on November 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Croatia midfielders Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic will both start their World Cup Group F opener at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday after overcoming injury issues.

Kovacic is available for the 2018 runners-up despite struggling with a knee injury recently, while Brozovic played 70 minutes in their final warm-up game, allaying fears about his involvement at the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd starts despite making only one league appearance this season for his club West Ham United.

Croatia, who were beaten by France in the final four years ago, are making their sixth World Cup appearance, having either been eliminated in the group stages or at least reached the semi-finals (1998, 2018).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Teams:

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US