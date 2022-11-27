  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup, Japan vs. Costa Rica | Goalless at halftime

Here are the latest match updates from Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica, line-ups, and more

November 27, 2022 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
General view inside the stadium during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

General view inside the stadium during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

First Half: The game between Japan and Costa Rica in FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E saw little action in the opening 45 minutes and was locked at 0-0 at halftime at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Sunday.

Japan created their only decent chance in the 13th minute when winger Ritsu Doan sent in a dangerous ball across the face of the goal but none of his teammates were able to reach it.

Wataru Endo of Japan controls the ball against Joel Campbell of Costa Rica during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 27, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Wataru Endo of Japan controls the ball against Joel Campbell of Costa Rica during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 27, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Preview: Coach Hajime Moriyasu rewarded Ritsu Doan with a start in Japan’s second FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E game against Costa Rica on Sunday after he scored as a substitute in Wednesday’s stunning World Cup upset of Germany.

Doan’s promotion was one of five changes to the starting line-up from the Germany match, with Miki Yamane coming into the defence in place of Hiroki Sakai.

Hidemasa Morita, Yuki Soma, and Doan come into midfield with Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, and Junya Ito dropping out, while Ayase Ueda will start up front in place of Daizen Maeda.

Costa Rica coach Luis Suarez largely kept faith with the team that suffered a humiliating 7-0 loss at the hands of Spain in their group opener.

Keylor Navas of Costa Rica leads their team out onto the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 27, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Keylor Navas of Costa Rica leads their team out onto the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 27, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gerson Torres comes in for Jewisson Bennette in midfield, while Kendall Waston lined up in a five-man defense in place of Carlos Martinez. 

Teams

Japan (4-2-3-1): Shuichi Gonda; Miki Yamane, Kou Itakura, Maya Yoshida (capt), Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma; Ayase Ueda

Team Japan stands for a team photo before the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Team Japan stands for a team photo before the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Costa Rica (5-3-2): Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Waston; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres; Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell

Costa Rica players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Costa Rica players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay | Photo Credit: Reuters

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (COL)

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

(With input from agencies)

