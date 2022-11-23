  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup | Germany players cover mouths in protest before game against Japan

It was an apparent response to FIFA’s warning to the seven European federations that players would be penalised if they wore colorful “One Love” armbands

November 23, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - DOHA

AP
German’s team covers their mouth during the team photo prior to the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 23, 2022.

German’s team covers their mouth during the team photo prior to the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany’s players covered their mouths for their team photo before their opening World Cup match in an apparent rebuke of FIFA’s clampdown on plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar.

The team lined up in the traditional formation before Wednesday’s game against Japan and each of the 11 players covered their mouth with their right hand.

It seemed to be a response to FIFA’s warning to the seven European federations, including Germany’s, that players would be penalised if they wore colorful “One Love” armbands as a symbol for inclusion and diversity. The seven team captains had planned to wear the armbands.

Qatar has been under scrutiny for its human rights record and laws criminalising homesexuality.

Soccer’s governing body issued the warning on Monday just hours before the first teams were set to play with their captain wearing the armband. FIFA said the players would immediately be shown a yellow card.

Germany coach Hansi Flick and soccer federation president Bernd Neuendorf were among those to criticise FIFA’s decision.

Mr. Neuendorf said on Tuesday it was “another low blow” from FIFA.

