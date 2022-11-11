FIFA World Cup | Dutch players to meet migrant workers in Qatar

The Royal Dutch Football Association announced the plan Thursday night, on the eve of coach Louis van Gaal announcing his final squad on Friday.

PTI The Hague
November 11, 2022 16:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File picture of the Netherlands national team players ahead of a Nations League match | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Dutch World Cup squad will meet a group of migrant workers in Qatar after a training session there ahead of the team's first match as part of the Dutch football federation's push to promote human rights at the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royal Dutch Football Association announced the plan Thursday night, on the eve of coach Louis van Gaal announcing his final squad on Friday.

“First of all, we are going to Qatar to become world champions, but of course we look beyond football," Van Gaal said in a statement.

He said that, as a team, "we find it important to meet the people involved. We therefore invite them to our training to give them a nice memory as well.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came days after FIFA urged teams to focus on football at the World Cup, despite concerns over attitudes towards LGBTQ fans and the treatment of migrant workers. The Dutch federation said it organized the meeting with 20 workers together with FIFA and a labor union.

Migrant laborers who built Qatar's World Cup stadiums often worked long hours under harsh conditions and were subjected to discrimination, wage theft and other abuses as their employers evaded accountability, London-based rights group Equidem said in a 75-page report released Thursday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Under heavy international scrutiny, Qatar has enacted a number of labor reforms in recent years that have been praised by Equidem and other rights groups. But advocates say abuses are still widespread and that workers have few avenues for redress.

Qatari officials accuse critics of ignoring the reforms and applying double-standards to the first Arab or Muslim nation to host the tournament.

Ambet E. Yuson, general secretary of the Building and Wood Workers' International union, said migrant workers involved in construction projects linked to the World Cup have had better protection, but the same cannot be said for other workers in Qatar.

“Employers, often with impunity, continue to defy the law and breach the human rights of migrant workers. With the tournament approaching, progress on universal human rights standard has become urgent,” Yuson said.

The Netherlands, three times a World Cup runner-up, opens its campaign in Qatar against Senegal on November 21. Van Gaal's team also plays Ecuador and the host nation in the group stage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
FIFA World Cup 2022
soccer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app