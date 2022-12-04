FIFA World Cup | Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, rapper Lil' Baby gear up for FIFA World Cup anthem

December 04, 2022 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to represent India in the official FIFA World Cup Anthem along with the American rapper Lil' baby. The anthem will be directed by X and will come out during the FIFA world cup finals.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor shared a series of pictures from the shoot of the anthem. In the pictures he can be seen posing with the rapper Lil baby, wearing a red loose T-shirt, looking all dapper.

He also shared the jersey with his name on it. In the captions, he wrote "FIFA anthem loading... @lilbaby by @directorx".

The highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. 32 teams have participated in this once-in-every-four-years football extravaganza.

Siddhant was recently seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Jackie Shroff. He will be next seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He will also be seen in Ravi Udyawar's directorial 'Yudhra'.