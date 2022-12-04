FIFA World Cup | Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, rapper Lil' Baby gear up for FIFA World Cup anthem

December 04, 2022 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The actor, who recently starred in ‘Phone Bhoot’, took to Instagram share the news of his role in the ongoing Qatar World Cup

ANI

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi (right) poses with rapper Lil’ Baby in a photo shared on his official Instagram account. | Photo Credit: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to represent India in the official FIFA World Cup Anthem along with the American rapper Lil' baby. The anthem will be directed by X and will come out during the FIFA world cup finals.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor shared a series of pictures from the shoot of the anthem. In the pictures he can be seen posing with the rapper Lil baby, wearing a red loose T-shirt, looking all dapper.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also shared the jersey with his name on it. In the captions, he wrote "FIFA anthem loading... @lilbaby by @directorx".

The highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. 32 teams have participated in this once-in-every-four-years football extravaganza.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Siddhant was recently seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Jackie Shroff. He will be next seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He will also be seen in Ravi Udyawar's directorial 'Yudhra'.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US