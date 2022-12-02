December 02, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is nearing the knockout phase. One of the top honours players compete for is the Golden Boot, awarded to the player with the most goals in the tournament. The number of assists by a player is considered in the case of a tie for goals scored. If players are tied on both counts, the winner is decided by who played the fewest minutes. England captain Harry Kane bagged the prize at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he scored six goals and led his team to the semi-finals.

Contenders in the race for top scorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Alvaro Morata, Spain (3)

The Atletico Madrid marksman has scored in all of Spain’s Group E games, including one off the bench against 2014 champions Germany. Morata, who was edged out of the starting lineup by Marco Asensio in his side’s first two World Cup games, set up Spain’s fifth goal in their 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica before getting off the mark himself to round off a one-sided opener. He put Luis Enrique’s team ahead in their final group game but the 2010 champions were beaten as Japan staged their second stunning turnaround of the tournament to surge into the last 16 in top spot.

Kylian Mbappe, France (3)

France’s talisman failed to find the net as Tunisia recorded a famous upset over Les Bleus in their final Group D match. The 23-year-old scored against Australia in his side’s opener and bagged a second-half double against Denmark as France booked their knockout spot. He could add to that as his country face off against Poland in the last 16. Poland’s all-time top scorer Robert Lewandowski will also be looking to better his count of just one so far.

Marcus Rashford, England (3)

The England striker has enjoyed a dream start to his World Cup campaign in Qatar. Rashford’s place in the squad was uncertain a few months ago due to form and fitness, but the Manchester United forward moved up the Golden Boot standings after he netted twice in England’s rout of a Gareth Bale-led Wales side. Rashford’s teammates Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (both Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), and Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) also featured on the scoresheet during the group stage.

Cody Gakpo, The Netherlands (3)

The Dutch forward has managed to find the net regularly in Qatar so far, as the Netherlands progressed to the last 16 after finishing top of Group A. The 23-year-old Gakpo has been influential in his club PSV Eindhoven’s run to the Europa League knockout stages and has been the subject of transfer speculation with top European clubs said to be vying for his signature when next summer’s transfer window opens.

Lionel Messi, Argentina (3)

The Argentina great is playing in what he has said is probably his last World Cup. The 35-year-old opened his account by burying a spot kick in a shock Group C loss to Saudi Arabia, before scoring and assisting Enzo Fernandez in an emotionally-charged win over Mexico. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at club and personal levels but has so far failed to deliver a long-awaited World Cup for his country, something fans around the world would like to see change this time around. Messi’s arch-rival, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, will also be eyeing the Golden Boot as he became the first player to score in five World Cups after his goal against Ghana in their Group H opener.

Bruno Fernandes, Portugal (3)

Portugal’s run in the World Cup in Qatar so far has been overshadowed by controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and his acrimonious departure from Manchester United. But 28-year-old Bruno Fernandes, who has long played second fiddle to his superstar teammate, stepped out of Ronaldo’s shadow by scoring twice against Uruguay, after he set up two goals in Portugal’s 3-2 win against Ghana.