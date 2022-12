FIFA World Cup 2022 | Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16

December 03, 2022 01:51 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - Doha

Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 in an incident-packed match on Friday to set up a last-16 meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

The Swiss finished second in Group G behind Brazil, whose much-changed side lost 1-0 against Cameroon but the South Americans still go through to play South Korea.

After a five-goal fest, the Swiss are heading to the Knockout Stages! 🇨🇭@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022

Starting line-ups:

Serbia (3-4-1-2)

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Dusan Tadic (capt); Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic

Coach: Dragan Stojkovic (SRB)

Switzerland (4-3-3)

Gregor Kobel; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schaer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Djibril Sow; Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo

Coach: Murat Yakin (SUI)