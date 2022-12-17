  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final | Stage set in Bengaluru as football fever reaches crescendo

Various clubs, sports bars and restaurants across Bengaluru have set up digital projectors and LCD screens to turn FIFA World Cup finals into a public celebration

December 17, 2022 11:38 pm | Updated December 18, 2022 05:20 pm IST

Shalini Kapat
Many apartment complexes have also organised screenings for their residents in Bengaluru

Football frenzy has reached a crescendo and the stage is set for the finals of the FIFA World Cup, 2022 between Argentina and France on Sunday in Bengaluru too as many apartment complexes, gated communities, clubs and restaurants have organised a live screening of the match. 

Various clubs, sports bars and restaurants across the city have set up digital projectors and LCD screens to turn FIFA finals into a public celebration. Some places on New BEL Road, Koramangala and Church Street have specially curated FIFA special menus for the customers.

“We are going to set up two screens. There is going to be live commentary and a booth for making face tattoos. The cover charges for entry can be redeemed with food and drinks that we are going to provide during the match,” said one of the staff from a popular restobar on M.G. Road.

Many apartment complexes have also organised screenings for their residents. “This weekend is going to be great for all sporting fans, not just footballers. It is Messi’s last shot at glory. It is amazing for all the Indian fans that the match is scheduled at 8.30 p.m. Everybody can enjoy the match and also get to the office in time the next morning,” says Sanjay Ponnappa, an avid football enthusiast.

“Seeing fans from all around the world enjoying football and witnessing the matches live made it one of the most memorable experiences of my life. Regardless of where people come from, it was a celebration of the game,” says Sankalp, a football fan who recently visited Qatar to catch the matches live.

