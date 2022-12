FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain vs. Morocco | Starting line-ups released

December 06, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Here are the starting line-ups for the FIFA World Cup last 16 match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium

Morocco (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt), Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal ADVERTISEMENT Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR) Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Rodri Hernandez, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets (captain), Gavi, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP) Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG) ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Spain / Qatar / FIFA World Cup 2022 / soccer / sport

