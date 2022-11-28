FIFA World Cup 2022 | Spain make one change in defence, Germany replace Havertz

November 28, 2022 12:13 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - AL KHOR, Qatar

Germany, who suffered a shock opening loss to Japan and are in desperate need of points, dropped forward Kai Havertz, boosting his midfield with Leon Goretzka

Reuters

The Spaniards, who will all but qualify with a win over the Germans, were otherwise unchanged in attack with Dani Olmo, Feran Torres and Marco Asensio.

Spain coach Luis Enrique made one change to his starting lineup against Germany in their World Cup Group E on Sunday following their opening 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica, with Dan Carvajal replacing Cesar Azpilicueta in defence.

The Spaniards, who will all but qualify with a win over the Germans, were otherwise unchanged in attack with Dani Olmo, Feran Torres and Marco Asensio.

Germany, who suffered a shock opening loss to Japan and are in desperate need of points, brought on fullback Thilo Kehrer in the place of Nico Schlotterbeck.

Coach Hansi Flick also dropped forward Kai Havertz, boosting his midfield with Leon Goretzka.

Spain: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri Hernandez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo

Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Thilo Keherer, Niklas Suele, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

