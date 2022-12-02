FIFA World Cup 2022 | Spain and Japan make five changes each for final group clash

December 02, 2022 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - DOHA

Strikers Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata also got the nod while captain Sergio Busquets, who is a yellow card away from a suspension, remained among the starters

Reuters

Japan’s Hidemasa Morita and teammates during the warm up before the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E Japan vs Spain match at Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar on December 1. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Spain coach Luis Enrique made five changes for his team's final World Cup Group E match against Japan on Thursday as the Reds seek to avoid a defeat to qualify for the next round, bringing in defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres and Alejandro Balde.

Strikers Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata also got the nod while captain Sergio Busquets, who is a yellow card away from a suspension, remained among the starters at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, seeking a win against the 2010 world champions to be sure of a last-16 spot, also made five changes from the side beaten by 1-0 by Costa Rica.

In defence, Shogo Taniguchi comes in for Miki Yamane, Japan's third right back in three games at the tournament after Hiroki Sakai was injured in the 2-1 win over Germany. Ao Tanaka was brought in as a holding midfielder.

Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo, Takefusa Kubo, Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Maya Yoshida, Daizen Maeda

Spain: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Sergio Busquets, Alvaro Morata, Gavi, Nico Williams, Alejandro Balde, Rodri, Dani Olmo, Pedri

