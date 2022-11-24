FIFA World Cup 2022, South Korea vs. Uruguay | Thrilling first half comes to an end

November 24, 2022 05:53 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Here are the starting line-ups for the Group H match between South Korea and Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters

South Korea’s Kim Jin-Su, left, and Uruguay’s Federico Valverde battle for the ball during the World Cup group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min spearheaded the attack for South Korea in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Uruguay on Thursday, while the South American side started with Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri in a three-man front line.

Son played in a protective mask after sustaining multiple fractures around his left eye three weeks ago, joining an attack with Na Sang-ho, Lee Jae-sung, with Hwang Ui-jo of Olympiakos a lone striker.

Pellistri teamed up with veteran striker Luis Suarez and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, who made his World Cup debut, while Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde joins Matias Vecino and Rodrigo Bentancur in the midfield.

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo was not among the substitutes, as he continues his recovery after thigh surgery in September, while veteran forward Edinson Cavani is on the bench.

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez

Uruguay’s players pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kim Jin-Su, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-sung, Na Sang-ho, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min

South Korea players pose ahead of the World Cup group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

