FIFA World Cup 2022, South Korea vs. Uruguay | Son starts, Cavani on bench as starting line-ups released

Here are the starting line-ups for the Group H match between South Korea and Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2022

November 24, 2022 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

Reuters
South Korea fans hold up a cutout of South Korea’s Son Heung-min.

South Korea fans hold up a cutout of South Korea’s Son Heung-min. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min will spearhead the attack for South Korea in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Uruguay on Thursday, while the South American side starts with Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri in a three-man front line.

Son is expected to play in a protective mask after sustaining multiple fractures around his left eye three weeks ago, joining an attack with Na Sang-ho, Lee Jae-sung, with Hwang Ui-jo of Olympiakos a lone striker.

Uruguay fans display cardboard cut-outs of Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez inside the stadium before the match.

Uruguay fans display cardboard cut-outs of Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez inside the stadium before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pellistri will team up with veteran striker Luis Suarez and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, who makes his World Cup debut, while Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde joins Matias Vecino and Rodrigo Bentancur in the midfield.

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo was not among the substitutes, as he continues his recovery after thigh surgery in September, while veteran forward Edinson Cavani is on the bench.

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez

South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kim Jin-Su, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-sung, Na Sang-ho, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min

