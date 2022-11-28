FIFA World Cup 2022, South Korea vs. Ghana | Salisu scores for Ghana

November 28, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Here are the starting line-ups for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea and Ghana

The Hindu Bureau

Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu in action during his side’s Group H match against South Korea. | Photo Credit: Reuters

South Korea’s key defender Kim Min-Jae passed a late fitness and was included in his country’s line-up for their FIFA World Cup Group H clash against Ghana at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

The Napoli centre-back had been doubtful due to a calf injury and coach Paulo Bento said he would check Kim's status at the last minute before making the call on his availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bento made three changes to his side and Ghana did the same as they reshuffled their defence and brought in Jordan Ayew upfront in a more attacking 4-3-3 line-up after fielding three central defenders against Portugal last week.

Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah start in a new full-back pairing and central defender Alexander Djiku was dropped.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Follow South Korea vs. Ghana live updates here

Teams

Ghana (4-3-3)

Lawrence Ati Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus; Andre Ayew (capt), Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew

Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)

South Korea (4-2-3-1)

Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung

Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

Also Read | Brazil to take on Switzerland without Neymar today

(With input from agencies)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US