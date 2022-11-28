FIFA World Cup 2022, South Korea vs. Ghana | Salisu scores for Ghana

November 28, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

South Korea’s key defender Kim Min-Jae passed a late fitness and was included in his country’s line-up for their FIFA World Cup Group H clash against Ghana at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

The Napoli centre-back had been doubtful due to a calf injury and coach Paulo Bento said he would check Kim's status at the last minute before making the call on his availability.

Bento made three changes to his side and Ghana did the same as they reshuffled their defence and brought in Jordan Ayew upfront in a more attacking 4-3-3 line-up after fielding three central defenders against Portugal last week.

Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah start in a new full-back pairing and central defender Alexander Djiku was dropped.

Follow South Korea vs. Ghana live updates here

Teams

Ghana (4-3-3)

Lawrence Ati Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus; Andre Ayew (capt), Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew

Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)

South Korea (4-2-3-1)

Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung

Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

