FIFA World Cup 2022 | Serbia take 2-1 lead against Cameroon at halftime

November 28, 2022 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struck in stoppage time to give Serbia a 2-1 halftime lead against Cameroon in a pivotal Group G clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday.

Milinkovic-Savic's left-footed effort came three minutes into added time, two minutes after Pavlovic's header had cancelled out Jean-Charles Castelletto's 29th-minute tap-in, punishing some woeful defending by Cameroon.

Teams

Cameroon (4-3-3):

Devis Epassy; Nouhou Tolo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai; Martin Hongla, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde; Bryan Mbeumo, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (capt)

Coach: Rigobert Song (CMR)

Serbia (3-4-2-1):

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Filip Kostic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic (capt); Aleksandar Mitrovic

Coach: Dragan Stojkovic (SRB)

Referee: Mohammed Abdulla (UAE)

(With input from agencies)