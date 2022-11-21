FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs. Netherlands | Senegal, Netherlands release starting line-ups

November 21, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The starting line-ups for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands have been released as kick-off approaches.

Senegal: Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate; Krepin Diatta, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

Netherlands: Andries Noppert; Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo; Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen

Also Read | How to stream FIFA World Cup live in India