FIFA World Cup 2022 | Saudi Arabia coach Renard makes changes for Mexico game

December 01, 2022 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - LUSAIL

Saudi Arabia must beat Mexico to guarantee reaching the last 16 for the second time regardless of the outcome of the Poland vs Argentina game

Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s Ali Al-Hassan drives the ball past Mexico’s Edson Alvarez during the World Cup group C soccer match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on November 30. | Photo Credit: AP

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard made tactical changes to his lineup to face Mexico in their final Group C game on Wednesday as they bid to qualify for the World Cup last 16.

With Mohammed Al-Breik out injured, Hassan Tambakti was brought back into the team.

Sultan Al-Ghanam will play on the right side of the defence and Saud Abdulhamid replaced the suspended Abdulelah Al-Malki in midfield. Ali Al-Hassan comes in for his Al-Nassr team mate Sami Al-Najei.

Mexico coach Tata Martino made four changes to his starting side, bringing in forwards Orbelin Pineda and Henry Martin.

Defender Edson Alvarez returned to the starting lineup along with Jorge Sanchez.

Teams

Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Al-Owais, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Hassan Tambakti, Mohamed Kanno, Saud Abdulhamid, Ali Al-Hassan, Saleh Al-Shehri, Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Cesar Montes, Edson Alvarez, Alexis Vega, Hector Moreno, Orbelin Pineda, Jorge Sanchez, Henry Martin, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Chavez

