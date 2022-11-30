FIFA World Cup 2022 | Sargent replaces Wright for U.S., Iran's Beiranvand back in goal

November 30, 2022 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - DOHA

Sargent, who started the Americans' opener against Wales, was dropped for Friday's match against England but has regained his spot from Haji Wright up front

Reuters

Supporters of US attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29. | Photo Credit: AFP

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter recalled Josh Sargent to his starting lineup for Tuesday's Group B showdown against Iran, who were boosted by the return of first-choice goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after his recovery from concussion.

Sargent, who started the Americans' opener against Wales, was dropped for Friday's match against England but has regained his spot from Haji Wright up front, while centre back Cameron Carter-Vickers replaces Walker Zimmerman.

Beiranvand was the only change to the Iran side that stunned Wales 2-0 after the concussion and broken nose he sustained against England last week.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz kept faith up front in Sardar Azmoun for a second straight match, with the forward having not started in their opener, as well as Ramin Rezaeian, scorer of one of Iran's two late goals against Wales.

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ramin Rezaeian

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent

