FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ronaldo starts as Portugal, Ghana release starting line-ups

November 24, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Portugal starts with Ronaldo with Joao Felix up front, while Ghana starts former Spain international Inaki Williams to lead the attack

Reuters

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo smiles as he warms up during Portugal’s official training on the eve of the group H World Cup soccer match between Portugal and Ghana at the Al Shahaniya SC training site in Al Shahaniya, Qatar, Wednesday, November 23, 2022. AP | Photo Credit: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo, appearing in his fifth FIFA World Cup, will spearhead Portugal's attack against Ghana alongside Joao Felix in their opening Group H match on Thursday.

Ronaldo left Manchester United this week in an acrimonious split after he said he felt betrayed by the club, but his coach and teammates have said the upheaval was having no impact on Portugal's preparations for their campaign in Qatar.

Portugal supporters, one with a mask of Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo on his head, cheer ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Portugal coach Fernando Santos partnered Ronaldo with Atletico Madrid's Felix in attack while Danilo Pereira joined Ruben Dias in the centre of defence. In midfield, Santos chose an attacking formation with only Ruben Neves as an anchor.

Ghana manager Otto Addo went for three central defenders in a bid to thwart Portugal and entrusted former Spain international Inaki Williams to lead his attack.

Ghana fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Teams

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams

