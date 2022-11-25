FIFA World Cup 2022 | Richarlison scores a blinder as his brace for Brazil sees off Serbia

November 25, 2022 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - Lusail, Qatar

Tite's decision to go with four forwards — Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha and Richarlison — in his attacking lineup paid off handsomely as the South Americans dominated the match and made Serbia work hard

Reuters

Teammates celebrate with Brazil’s Richarlison after he scored his second goal during the World Cup group G match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on November 24, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil outclassed Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener on Thursday as Richarlison's second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, propelled the five-times champions to the top of Group G.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been in fine form when wearing the golden yellow kit of Brazil this year and he opened the scoring with an easy tap-in before doubling the lead with his acrobatic effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tite's decision to go with four forwards — Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha and Richarlison — in his attacking lineup paid off handsomely as the South Americans dominated the match and made Serbia work hard every time they went forward.

Vinicius used his acceleration to good effect to constantly beat his man while Neymar, playing in a free role, often found pockets of space, but a well-drilled Serbian defence kept Brazil at bay in the first half.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Serbia had been sweating over the fitness of their all-time top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic but coach Dragan Stojkovic named him in the starting lineup.

Unlike Brazil's forward line, however, which threatened from all sides, the Fulham striker found himself isolated up front with little service.

Brazil’s Richarlison scores the second goal of his team against Serbia during the World Cup group G match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on November 24, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil domination in second half

The second half was one-way traffic as Brazil shifted through the gears, Richarlison and Neymar wasting gilt-edged chances inside the box and Alex Sandro and Casemiro sending long-range efforts against the woodwork.

The breakthrough came just after the hour from brilliant work by Neymar to find Vinicius, whose initial shot was saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, but Richarlison was in the right place to tap in the rebound for his first World Cup goal.

ALSO READ
FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal vs. Ghana Match Report | Ronaldo makes history in 3-2 win

Serbia had been playing conservatively up to that point and had no choice but to pour forward, which gave Brazil more space and the second goal from Richarlison brought the biggest roar of the night from the Brazilian contingent.

As Richarlison attempted to control a cross from Vinicius, the ball popped up over his head and he leapt up in the air to volley home a bicycle kick and seal the win for Brazil.

Switzerland are second in the group after they beat Cameroon 1-0 and Serbia are bottom.

Top scorers at the end of first round of group matches

Two goals: Richarlison (Brazil) O. Giroud (France) B. Saka (England) M. Taremi (Iran) Ferran Torres (Spain) E. Valencia (Ecuador)

One goal: Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) Saleh Al Shehri (Saudi Arabia) T. Asano (Japan) Marco Asensio (Spain) G. Bale (Wales) M. Batshuayi (Belgium) J. Bellingham (England) O. Bukari (Ghana) Rafael Leão (Portugal) R. Dōan (Japan) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) B. Embolo (Switzerland) João Félix (Portugal) C. Gakpo (Netherlands) C. Goodwin (Australia) J. Grealish (England) İ. Gündoğan (Germany) D. Klaassen (Netherlands) K. Mbappé (France) L. Messi (Argentina) Álvaro Morata (Spain) Dani Olmo (Spain) Gavi (Spain) A. Rabiot (France) A. Ayew (Ghana) M. Rashford (England) Carlos Soler (Spain) R. Sterling (England) T. Weah (United States)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US