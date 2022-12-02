  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal vs. South Korea | Starting line-ups released

December 02, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Portugal’s defender Joao Cancelo takes part in a training session at the Al Shahania SC training site, northwest of Doha before the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between South Korea and Portugal. | Photo Credit: AFP

South Korea sits third in Group H on one point, but can still qualify for the knockout round of the competition tonight if they beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal at the Education City Stadium. They must also hope that Ghana beats or at least draw with Uruguay.

Portugal, already qualified, has an incentive of its own; secure the top spot in Group H and avoid being tied against Brazil in the last 16.

Teams

South Korea (4-2-3-1):

Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (captain); Cho Gue-sung

Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)

Portugal (4-2-3-1):

Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Pepe, Joao Cancelo; Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Ricardo Horta, Joao Mario, Vitinha; Cristiano Ronaldo (captain)

Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)

Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

(With input from agencies)

