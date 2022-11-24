FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal vs. Ghana Match Report | Ronaldo makes history in 3-2 win

November 24, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST

Portugal started with Ronaldo and Felix up front, while Ghana started former Spain international Inaki Williams to lead the attack

Reuters

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Joao Mario and Joao Felix. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pre-match

Cristiano Ronaldo, appearing in his fifth FIFA World Cup, spearheaded Portugal's attack against Ghana alongside Joao Felix in their opening Group H match on Thursday.

Ronaldo left Manchester United this week in an acrimonious split after he said he felt betrayed by the club, but his coach and teammates have said the upheaval was having no impact on Portugal's preparations for their campaign in Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Portugal vs. Ghana live updates here.

Portugal supporters, one with a mask of Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo on his head, cheer ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Portugal coach Fernando Santos partnered Ronaldo with Atletico Madrid's Felix in attack while Danilo Pereira joined Ruben Dias in the centre of defence. In midfield, Santos chose an attacking formation with only Ruben Neves as an anchor.

Ghana manager Otto Addo went for three central defenders in a bid to thwart Portugal and entrusted former Spain international Inaki Williams to lead his attack.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

First half

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores a goal before play is brought back for a Ghana free kick. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo had the ball in the net and spurned two early chances in a goalless first half as Portugal dominated Ghana but were unable to make a breakthrough in their World Cup Group H match at the Stadium 974 on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Portugal captain might have had two goals inside the opening 15 minutes but missed both opportunities. He found the net from close range in the 31st minute but only after the referee had blown his whistle for an infringement against him. 

Ghana fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Second half

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.

The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign.

Ghana’s Andre Ayew scores their first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after an innocuous coming together with Mohammed Salisu saw the referee point to the spot.

Ghana did nothing in the first half apart from defend deeply but gave their noisy bank of fans in the 974 Stadium something to cheer when Andre Ayew equalised in the 73rd minute.

Portugal’s Rafael Leao celebrates scoring their third goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Joao Felix restored Portugal’s lead five minutes later, however, and Ronaldo then showed his class with a jinking run before sliding a pass to Rafael Leao to leave Ghana stunned.

Osman Bukari’s 89th-minute headed reply set up an anxious ending for Portugal but they survived nine minutes of stoppage time to win their opening game of a World Cup for the first time in their last four appearances. 

Teams

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal players line up for the team photos prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams

Ghana players pose for a team photo ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US