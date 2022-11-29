  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Brazil 1-0 Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro sends Brazil to last 16

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Portugal dominate, Uruguay miss golden chance in goalless first half

Portugal, who will become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the last 16 with a win, lacked the final pass despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes

November 29, 2022 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - LUSAIL, Qatar

Reuters
Portugal’s Joao Cancelo and Uruguay’s Federico Valverde during the World Cup group H match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on November 28.

Portugal’s Joao Cancelo and Uruguay’s Federico Valverde during the World Cup group H match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on November 28. | Photo Credit: AP

Portugal dominated with close to 70% possession against Uruguay in the first half of their World Cup Group H match on Monday but it was the South Americans who came closest to scoring in the encounter that remained goalless at halftime.

Rodridgo Bentancur charged through but saw his 32nd minute shot blocked by keeper Diogo Costa.

Portugal, who will become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the last 16 with a win, lacked the final pass despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes.

Pepe becomes third oldest World Cup outfield player

Centre-back Pepe will become the third oldest outfield player in World Cup history after he was picked to start for Portugal against Uruguay on Monday.

The 39-year-old comes in for the injured Danilo, who mysteriously suffered broken ribs, as one of three changes made by Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

Nuno Mendes gets the nod over Raphael Guerreiro at left-back for Portugal and William Carvalho comes into midfield in place of Otavio.

Edinson Cavani was picked ahead of fellow Uruguay icon Luis Suarez in attack as coach Diego Alonso switches his formation from a back four to a back three.

Centre-back Sebastian Coates comes in with winger Facundo Pellistri dropping to the bench while Guillermo Varela is picked at right wing-back instead of veteran Martin Caceres.

Starting line-ups:

Portugal (4-2-3-1)

Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; William Carvalho, Ruben Neves; Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo (capt)

Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)

Uruguay (3-5-2)

Sergio Rochet; Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin (capt), Sebastian Coates; Guillermo Varela, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino Mathias Olivera; Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez

Coach: Diego Alonso (URU)

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2022 / soccer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.