FIFA World Cup 2022 | Odds-on favourite Brazil face strong Serbia in World Cup opener

November 24, 2022 06:30 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - DOHA:

The pressure is on as Brazil aim for a record extending sixth title with a squad loaded with talent but full of young players, with 16 of them making their World Cup debut

Reuters

Brazil’s Neymar, center, Vinicius Junior, left, and Lucas Paqueta practice during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium, in Doha, Qatar. Brazil will play their first match in the World Cup against Serbia on November 24. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil are keeping their cards close to their chest under the spotlight of being the odds-on favorites as they prepare to face Serbia in their World Cup Group G opener on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pressure is on as Brazil aim for a record extending sixth title with a squad loaded with talent but full of young players, with 16 of them making their World Cup debut.

A new generation of talented youngsters like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Eder Militao, Bruno Guimaraes and Antony, among others, have emerged on the elite stage of European club football.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Brazil squad and schedule

Paring the young guns with an in-form Neymar have made Brazil a juggernaut, winning 37 of the 50 games played since their 2018 World Cup quarter-finals loss to Belgium in Russia.

In that period, Brazil lost one official match, a 1-0 defeat by bitter rivals Argentina in the Copa America final.

They conceded 19 goals in this World Cup cycle, finishing 33 of those 50 matches with a clean sheet.

Tite's background as a defensive coach means there has been much speculation over his team selection for the match against Serbia, with the biggest question mark surrounding Vinicius Jr.

The 22-year-old scored Real Madrid's winner in the Champions League final against Liverpool and finished eighth in the Ballon d'Or ballot last month, elevating him to world-class level in his fifth season with the LaLiga side.

However, he still has to secure a place, with Tite not disclosing whether he will pair Fred with his Manchester United team mate Casemiro to strengthen the midfield or unleash Vinicius up front alongside Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha.

Even the players don't yet know for sure who will be playing from the start against Serbia, who clinched an automatic berth in Qatar with a comeback 2-1 win over Portugal in their last Group A qualifying match.

ALSO READ
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Serbia and schedule

Overall, Serbia won six games and drew two, sending second-placed Portugal to the playoffs.

They arrive at the World Cup full of confidence after finishing top of their Nations League group, sealing promotion to top-tier League A with a 2-0 away win over Norway with goals from strike duo Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Serbia have never moved past the group stages at the World Cup since the breakup of Yugoslavia but will be looking to seize momentum in a strong Group G that also includes Switzerland and Cameroon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US