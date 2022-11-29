FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs. Qatar | Starting line-ups released

November 29, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

Here are the starting line-ups for the FIFA World Cup Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar

The Hindu Bureau

Netherlands’ Steven Bergwijn, Xavi Simons, and teammates on the pitch before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Memphis Depay will start his first game for the Netherlands at the World Cup on Tuesday as the Dutch look to confirm their last-16 place in their final Group A match against Qatar.

Depay, who came on as a substitute in his team’s first two matches, will line up alongside Cody Gakpo in attack while coach Louis van Gaal also tinkered with his midfield, bringing in Marten de Roon to provide more protection for playmaker Frenkie de Jong.

De Roon replaced Teun Koopmeiners while Depay comes in for Steven Bergwijn, having battled with a hamstring injury over the last months.

The hosts, who have been eliminated, made a single change with midfielder Abdelaziz Hastem replacing Karim Boudiaf, whose place he took with 20 minutes left of their last match against Senegal. 

Teams

Netherlands (3-4-1-2):

Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (captain), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay

Coach: Louis van Gaal (NED)

Qatar (5-3-2):

Meshaal Barsham; Ismail Mohamad, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; Hassan Al Haydos (captain), Assim Madibo, Hatem Abdulaziz; Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

Coach: Felix Sanchez (ESP)

Referee: Bakary Gassama (GAM)

(With input from agencies)

