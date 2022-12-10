  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Messi’s Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties, enters World Cup semi-finals

Argentina secures a spot on the World Cup semi-finals with a a 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands

December 10, 2022 03:43 am | Updated 03:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Argentina’s Lionel Messi with teammates celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out with Netherlands as Argentina progress to the semi finals.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi with teammates celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out with Netherlands as Argentina progress to the semi finals. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez saved penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis before Lautaro Martinez scored the winning spot kick to secure them a 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished 2-2 after 120 minutes.

In a scrappy half-hour of extra time with the scores level, Enzo Fernandez rattled the post in the closing seconds while Martinez and German Pezzella also had efforts blocked or parried away as Argentina desperately pushed for a winner.

The Netherlands had rarely troubled Argentina during the match before substitute Wout Weghorst’s header 10 minutes later sparked them into life and he rolled the ball past goalkeeper Emi Martinez deep into stoppage time to send the game into extra time.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi had superbly set up Nahuel Molina for their first-half opener, threading a sublime pass through the Dutch defence, before coolly slotting in a penalty in the 73rd minute after Denzel Dumfries fouled Marcos Acuna.

Argentina will next face Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties earlier, on Tuesday for a place in the final. 

Teams

Netherlands (3-4-3)

Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (captain), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Argentina (5-3-2)

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez

Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG)

Referee: Antonio Mateu (ESP)

( With inputs from agencies)

