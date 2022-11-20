November 20, 2022 04:47 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

Mexico faces Poland in their first group stage match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Stadium 974, which can accommodate 40,000 people at once.

While Poland is competing in their ninth FIFA World Cup, this is Mexico’s 17th and their eighth in a row, and have emerged as narrow favourites for the tie.

Poland and Mexico have faced each other nine times, with both teams winning three apiece and drawing the remaining three.

When: Tuesday November 22, 9.30 p.m. IST

Where: Stadium 974

Capacity: 40,000

Key stats and facts

1. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored nine goals in the World Cup qualifiers and he has been in fine form for his new club Barcelona this season, netting 18 times in 19 games in all competitions.

2. Poland have not beaten Mexico since 1978, the only time the teams met at a World Cup.

3. The last time they played each other was in November 2017 when Raul Jimenez scored in a 1-0 win for Mexico.

(With input from agencies)