FIFA World Cup 2022 | Lewandowski misses penalty for Poland against Mexico

Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty and had a quiet first half as he was left isolated by his midfielders.

November 22, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - DOHA

The Hindu Bureau
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski in action with Mexico’s Edson Alvarez during the FIFA World Cup Group C match in Doha, Qatar

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski in action with Mexico’s Edson Alvarez during the FIFA World Cup Group C match in Doha, Qatar | Photo Credit: Reuters

Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty for Poland in the 58th minute of the Group C match against Mexico as the scores remained 0-0. Mexico forward Alexis Vega wasted two opportunities to score for Mexico in the first half.

Vega first failed to connect with a cross from winger Hirving Lozano early in the game and then sent a header narrowly wide in the 26th minute. For Poland, talisman Lewandowski had a quiet first half as he was left isolated by his midfielders.

Lineups

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez, Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski, Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kaminski, Robert Lewandowski

