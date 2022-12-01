FIFA World Cup 2022 | Lewandowski and Messi lead tweaked lineups for Poland vs Argentina

December 01, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - DOHA

Coach Lionel Scaloni also brought in defenders Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina and midfielder Enzo Fernandez, none of whom started for Argentina in their last game, a 2-0 win over Mexico

Reuters

Argentina’s Lionel Messi takes a kick prior the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on November 30. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni refreshed his front line with Julian Alvarez coming into a three-pronged attack alongside captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria for Wednesday's Group C clash against Poland at the 974 Stadium in Doha.

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz, who has been criticised for being over-defensive, kept two up front for the second consecutive game, but paired captain Robert Lewandowski with Karol Swiderski instead of Arkadiusz Milik for this game.

Other than that, Poland were unchanged from the side that beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in their last game.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022 | Poland brings Saudi Arabia crashing down to earth

Teams:

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (c).

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (c). (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

