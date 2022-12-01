  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Tunisia upsets France 1-0 but misses round of 16; Australia through with 1-0 win over Denmark

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Lewandowski and Messi lead tweaked lineups for Poland vs Argentina

Coach Lionel Scaloni also brought in defenders Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina and midfielder Enzo Fernandez, none of whom started for Argentina in their last game, a 2-0 win over Mexico

December 01, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - DOHA

Reuters
Argentina’s Lionel Messi takes a kick prior the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on November 30.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi takes a kick prior the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on November 30. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni refreshed his front line with Julian Alvarez coming into a three-pronged attack alongside captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria for Wednesday's Group C clash against Poland at the 974 Stadium in Doha.

Scaloni also brought in defenders Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina and midfielder Enzo Fernandez, none of whom started for Argentina in their last game, a 2-0 win over Mexico.

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz, who has been criticised for being over-defensive, kept two up front for the second consecutive game, but paired captain Robert Lewandowski with Karol Swiderski instead of Arkadiusz Milik for this game.

Other than that, Poland were unchanged from the side that beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in their last game.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022 | Poland brings Saudi Arabia crashing down to earth

Teams:

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (c).

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (c). (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2022 / soccer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.