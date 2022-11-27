FIFA World Cup 2022 | Late Costa Rica goal stuns sluggish Japan

November 27, 2022 04:46 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

Japan could have qualified for the knockout stages early, but will now need to beat Spain in the last game to do so

The Hindu Bureau

Costa Rica’s Daniel Chacon and Yeltsin Tejeda celebrate after the match as Japan’s Takuma Asano looks dejected. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Japan squandered an opportunity to advance early to the FIFA World Cup 2022 last 16 after Keysher Fuller’s goal 10 minutes from time gave Costa Rica a surprise 1-0 win in a match in which they had barely any chances.

The Samurai blue failed to ride the momentum of their shock win over Germany and will rue missed opportunities after showing little creativity against a Costa Rican side who defended resolutely after their 7-0 drubbing by Spain last time out.

Wataru Endo of Japan controls the ball against Joel Campbell of Costa Rica during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 27, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Against the run of play, in Costa Rica’s only effort on target in the entire match, Fuller curled a shot from the edge of the area beyond the reach of keeper Shuichi Gonda and into the net, leaving Japan stunned.

Japan battled hard to salvage something from the game but smuggled to create space and panicked in the dying moments.

The result left Japan with a tough challenge to advance to the knockout stages, with Spain as their final Group E opponents on Thursday. 

Keylor Navas of Costa Rica leads their team out onto the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 27, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Teams

Japan (4-2-3-1): Shuichi Gonda; Miki Yamane, Kou Itakura, Maya Yoshida (capt), Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma; Ayase Ueda

Team Japan stands for a team photo before the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Costa Rica (5-3-2): Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Waston; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres; Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell

Costa Rica players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay | Photo Credit: Reuters

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (COL)

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

(With input from agencies)

