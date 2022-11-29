  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Kyle Walker back for England vs Wales as Southgate rings changes

With England all but assured of reaching the last 16, manager Gareth Southgate made four changes in all with Walker coming in at right back for Kieran Trippier

November 29, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - AL RAYYAN, Qatar

Reuters
England’s Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and James Maddison on the pitch before FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match in Al Rayyan, Qatar on November 29.

England’s Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and James Maddison on the pitch before FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match in Al Rayyan, Qatar on November 29. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England manager Gareth Southgate rung the changes for his side's final Group B clash against Wales with defender Kyle Walker getting his first taste of action at the tournament.

With England all but assured of reaching the last 16 barring a four-goal defeat, Southgate made four changes in all with Walker coming in at right back for Kieran Trippier.

The experienced Jordan Henderson replaces Mason Mount in midfield while Marcus Rashford, who came off the bench to score against Iran, will complement Harry Kane up front with Phil Foden also getting his first start in Qatar.

Wales, who need to win and hope Iran and the United States draw or beat England by four goals, made two changes with Dan James and Joe Allen coming into the starting lineup in place of Harry Wilson and Connor Roberts.

Teams

Wales: Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden

