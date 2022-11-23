FIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese apprentices out to upstage German masters

November 23, 2022 02:07 am | Updated November 22, 2022 11:20 pm IST - AL RAYYAN, Qatar

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has acknowledged the historic debt football in his country owes to Germany but says his team will be no less determined to upstage the four-times world champions at the World Cup on Wednesday.

German Dettmar Cramer is known as the father of modern Japanese football after his work in the country in the 1960s and players such as Lukas Podolski and Pierre Litbasrki have played in Japan since.

"We are very grateful to the Germans, they are role models for us," Moriyasu told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We are still developing, of course, and at the same time have incorporated good qualities from Japan into our playing style.

"So we have kind of mixed feelings about playing Germany but no matter who our opponents are, we are going to give absolutely the best performance that we can."

The player exchange between Japan and Germany has reversed in recent years and skipper Maya Yoshida is one of seven members of the Samurai Blue squad who plays his club football in the Bundesliga.

"The Bundesliga players have been sharing information with the rest of the squad," the Schalke 04 defender said.

"The most important thing is to defend well. We might not have much opportunity to attack but we should have chances on the counter-attack.

"We believe that we have a chance."

Group E also includes former champions Spain as well as Costa Rica, presenting Japan with their toughest first-round draw in their seventh successive trip to the World Cup finals.

Moriyasu said that did not alter their ambition to get beyond the last 16 for the first time at a World Cup.

"We are aiming to win, but it's important that we play at our best otherwise it's going to be difficult," he said.

"We want to go to the round of 16 and maybe even further and that will make history. That's our target."

Asian nations have had a poor start to the World Cup with hosts Qatar beaten 2-0 by Ecuador in Sunday's opening match and Iran thrashed 6-2 by England on Monday.

"We watched the games, it's been a tough start by Asian countries," said Yoshida. "We are representing Japan, of course, but also Asia so we're hoping Asian fans come to the stadium. We need the support because Germany are so good."