FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan vs. Croatia | Starting line-ups released

December 05, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu brought Takehiro Tomiyasu into his defence in place of the suspended Ko Itakura as one of three changes to his side for the FIFA World Cup last-16 game against Croatia on Monday.

Itakura received a second yellow card of the tournament in Japan's stunning upset of Spain in their final group match, so Tomiyasu, who has made two appearances off the bench as he struggles to shake off an injury, starts.

Moriyasu also brought Wataru Endo and Ritsu Doan back into his midfield at the expense of Takefusa Kubo and Ao Tanaka, who scored against Spain.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made two changes to his largely settled starting line-up, bringing in Borna Barisic for Borna Sosa at left back and Bruno Petkovic for Marko Livaja in midfield.

Teams

Japan (3-4-3):

Shuichi Gonda; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida (captain), Shogo Taniguchi; Junya Ito, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Yuto Nagatomo; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu (JPN)

Croatia (4-3-3):

Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (captain), Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)

Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)

