FIFA World Cup 2022 | How each team can qualify for Round of 16

November 30, 2022 05:17 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

With the third round of FIFA World Cup group stage matches under way, we look at where each team stands and what they need to qualify for the knockout rounds

The Hindu Bureau

A German football fan holds a replica of the World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Germany need a win to advance from the group stage | Photo Credit: AP

The third round of group stage matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022 is under way, and with the Round of 16 beckoning, most teams still have a chance to make it through if results in their group go their way. The Hindu takes a look at the scenarios and permutations that would benefit each team in the final stretch of the round-robin group stage.

The Round of 16 will begin on December 3 at 8.30 p.m. with the Netherlands taking on U.S.A. and will go on till December 7.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout rounds. The Netherlands, Senegal, England and USA have taken the first four of 16 slots after their wins over Qatar, Ecuador, Wales and Iran, respectively.

In the Round of 16, the winner of Group A will play the runner-up of Group B, the runner-up of Group A will play the winner of Group B, and the same goes for Groups C and D, E and F, and G and H.

ALSO READ | Why are final group-stage matches happening at the same time?

Unlike the first two rounds of group matches, both fixtures of every group in the third round of games are played simultaneously to ensure fair play.

Final matchday fixtures (in IST)

Group D - Australia vs Denmark; France vs Tunisia - November 30, 8.30 p.m.

Group C - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico; Argentina vs Poland - December 1, 12.30 a.m.

Group F - Canada vs Morocco; Croatia vs Belgium - December 1, 8.30 p.m.

Group E - Germany vs Costa Rica; Spain vs Japan - December 2, 12.30 a.m.

Group H - Ghana vs Uruguay; Portugal vs South Korea- December 2, 8.30 p.m.

Group G - Brazil vs Cameroon; Serbia vs Switzerland - December 3, 12.30 a.m.

