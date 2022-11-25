  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Jakobs makes first start for Senegal in Qatar showdown

With both sides having lost their first game, a defeat for either at the Al Thumama Stadium would likely see them go out of the competition

November 25, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - DOHA

Reuters
Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal applauds fans prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defender Ismail Jakobs gets his first start of the tournament for Senegal and Meshaal Barsham gets the nod in goal for Qatar as the two sides meet in their second Group A game at the 2022 World Cup.

Jakobs, who was born in Germany and represented them at under-age level, came off the bench in Senegal's opening 2-0 defeat by Netherlands, a game he almost missed due to issues with international clearance.

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse swaps Jakobs in for the injured Cheikhou Kouyate and Pape Abou Cisse is replaced by Famara Diedhiou, while Qatar boss Felix Sanchez makes three changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Ecuador.

With both sides having lost their first game, a defeat for either at the Al Thumama Stadium would likely see them go out of the competition, depending on the result of the Netherlands-Ecuador game later on Friday.

Teams:

Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Mohamad, Hassan Al-Haydos (captain), Akram Afif, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali.

Senegal: Eduoard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Nampalys Mendy, Famara Diedhiou, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia.

