FIFA World Cup 2022, Ghana vs. Uruguay | Starting line-ups released

December 02, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

Here are the starting line-ups from the FIFA World Cup Group H match between Uruguay and Ghana

The Hindu Bureau

Uruguay’s forward Luis Suarez (second from left) smiles during a training session with teammates at the Al Erssal in Doha, south of Doha before the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Ghana and Uruguay. | Photo Credit: AFP

Uruguay gives a start to veteran striker Luis Suarez and drops captain Diego Godin from their defense for their must-win World Cup Group H decider against Ghana on Friday.

Suarez, playing in his fourth World Cup, will be at the centre of a three-man attack with Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellistri, who gets a start for the second time, in a match the South Americans have to win to avoid their first group stage exit since 2002.

The 35-year-old Suarez is reviled in Ghana for using his hand in the 2010 World Cup to block a Ghana stoppage-time winner in the quarter-finals. Suarez was sent off in that match, but the Africans missed the resulting spot kick and eventually lost in a penalty shootout.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ghana, Uruguay meet again at World Cup after 2010 drama

Ghana, who will go through to the last 16 with a win, make two changes to the team that beat South Korea 3-2, restoring Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman to the fullback positions they played in during the opening game against Portugal, in place of Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah.

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Coates, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jose Maria Gimenez, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.

