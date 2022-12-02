  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup 2022, Ghana vs. Uruguay | Starting line-ups released

Here are the starting line-ups from the FIFA World Cup Group H match between Uruguay and Ghana

December 02, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Uruguay’s forward Luis Suarez (second from left) smiles during a training session with teammates at the Al Erssal in Doha, south of Doha before the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Ghana and Uruguay.

Uruguay’s forward Luis Suarez (second from left) smiles during a training session with teammates at the Al Erssal in Doha, south of Doha before the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Ghana and Uruguay. | Photo Credit: AFP

Uruguay gives a start to veteran striker Luis Suarez and drops captain Diego Godin from their defense for their must-win World Cup Group H decider against Ghana on Friday.

Suarez, playing in his fourth World Cup, will be at the centre of a three-man attack with Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellistri, who gets a start for the second time, in a match the South Americans have to win to avoid their first group stage exit since 2002.

The 35-year-old Suarez is reviled in Ghana for using his hand in the 2010 World Cup to block a Ghana stoppage-time winner in the quarter-finals. Suarez was sent off in that match, but the Africans missed the resulting spot kick and eventually lost in a penalty shootout.

Ghana, who will go through to the last 16 with a win, make two changes to the team that beat South Korea 3-2, restoring Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman to the fullback positions they played in during the opening game against Portugal, in place of Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah.

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Coates, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jose Maria Gimenez, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.

