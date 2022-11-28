FIFA World Cup 2022 | Ghana edge out South Korea 3-2 in thrilling game

November 28, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

Here are the starting line-ups for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between South Korea and Ghana

The Hindu Bureau

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus, center, tries to take control of the ball during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, November 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a World Cup Group H thriller at a rocking Education City Stadium on Monday, keeping the Black Stars in contention for a place in the last 16.

Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Mohammed Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and Mohammed Kudus add a second with a glancing header to give the African side a 2-0 halftime lead.

South Korea came roaring back, however, with two daring Cho Gue-sung headers three minutes apart to level the seesaw match.

Kudus grabbed the winner in the 68th minute when he was left unmarked in the penalty area and slotted home past a diving Kim Seung-gyu.

Ghana, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 61st, joined Portugal at the top of the group standings with three points with Uruguay and South Korea on one. Portugal and Uruguay play later on Monday. 

Teams

Ghana (4-3-3)

Lawrence Ati Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus; Andre Ayew (capt), Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew

Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)

South Korea (4-2-3-1)

Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung

Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

(With input from agencies)

