FIFA World Cup 2022 | Germany salvages 1-1 draw with Spain

November 28, 2022 12:13 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - AL KHOR, Qatar

The Germans still need to win their last group match to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage

Reuters

Spain’s defender Dani Carvajal and forward Marco Asensio after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Germany in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 27. | Photo Credit: AFP

Germany forward Niclas Füllkrug salvaged a 1-1 draw against Spain on Sunday at the World Cup.

The Germans still need to win their last group match to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage. The four-time champions were eliminated in the group stage four years ago in Russia.

Germany will next face Costa Rica, which defeated Japan 1-0 earlier Sunday. Even a win may not be enough for the Germans, who are in last place in Group E and need the other result to go their way.

Spain can reach the last 16 with a draw against Japan.

Álvaro Morata put Spain ahead in the 62nd minute and Füllkrug equalized for Germany in the 83rd.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022 | Japan come from behind to stun Germany 2-1

The match between the pre-tournament favorites was one of the most anticipated in the group stage.

Spain tried to control the pace of the game with ball possession but wasn’t able to create many opportunities, while Germany was able to threaten sporadically with breakaways and set pieces.

Spain: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri Hernandez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo

Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Thilo Keherer, Niklas Suele, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

